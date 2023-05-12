F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 336th Fighter Squadron taxi down the flightline at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2023. Throughout the week, the Strike Eagles flew evening sorties in support of the bilateral exercise, Southern Beach. Night flying operations hone the skills necessary for aircrew to successfully fly and fight in low to no visibility environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2023 Date Posted: 05.18.2023 21:48 Photo ID: 7805218 VIRIN: 230517-F-PW483-1004 Resolution: 4829x3219 Size: 5.78 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Stike Eagles support Southern Beach [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.