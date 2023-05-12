SCW-1 Awards Quarters

230406-N-MR862-039 TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. (May 18, 2023) Capt. Robert “Skillz” Majoris, commodore, Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1, presents Construction Electrician 2nd Class Courtney Gibbs, with Sexual Assault and Victim Advocate Volunteer Victim Advocate of the Year May 18, 2023. SCW-1 is a tenant command of Naval Air Forces Command, made up of three squadrons and a wing staff; providing maintenance, security, operations, administration, training, and logistic support for the E-6B Mercury aircraft fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Monica Walker)

