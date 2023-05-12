Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCW-1 Awards Quarters [Image 12 of 13]

    SCW-1 Awards Quarters

    TINKER AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Monica Walker 

    Strategic Communications Wing ONE

    230406-N-MR862-035 TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. (May 18, 2023) Capt. Robert “Skillz” Majoris, commodore, Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1, presents Master-At-Arms 2nd Class Juan Gomez, with a Letter of Commendation at an awards quarters May 18, 2023. SCW-1 is a tenant command of Naval Air Forces Command, made up of three squadrons and a wing staff; providing maintenance, security, operations, administration, training, and logistic support for the E-6B Mercury aircraft fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Monica Walker)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 18:59
    Location: TINKER AFB, OK, US
    AWARDS
    TINKER AFB
    NAVY
    SCW1
    STRATCOMWINGONE

