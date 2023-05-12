SCW-1 Awards Quarters

230406-N-MR862-031 TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. (May 18, 2023) Capt. Robert “Skillz” Majoris, commodore, Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1, presents Master-At-Arms 1st Class McLaughlin, with a Letter of Commendation at an awards quarters May 18, 2023. SCW-1 is a tenant command of Naval Air Forces Command, made up of three squadrons and a wing staff; providing maintenance, security, operations, administration, training, and logistic support for the E-6B Mercury aircraft fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Monica Walker)

