    SCW-1 Awards Quarters [Image 2 of 13]

    SCW-1 Awards Quarters

    TINKER AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Monica Walker 

    Strategic Communications Wing ONE

    230406-N-MR862-016 TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. (May 18, 2023) Capt. Robert “Skillz” Majoris, commodore, Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1, presents Operations Specialist Chief Jonathan Ricks, with the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal at an awards quarters April 6, 2023. SCW-1 is a tenant command of Naval Air Forces Command, made up of three squadrons and a wing staff; providing maintenance, security, operations, administration, training, and logistic support for the E-6B Mercury aircraft fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Monica Walker)

