SCW-1 Awards Quarters

230406-N-MR862-014 TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. (May 18, 2023) Capt. Robert “Skillz” Majoris, commodore, Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1, Intelligence Specialist Chief Joshua Lawson, with the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal at an awards quarters April 6, 2023. SCW-1 is a tenant command of Naval Air Forces Command, made up of three squadrons and a wing staff; providing maintenance, security, operations, administration, training, and logistic support for the E-6B Mercury aircraft fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Monica Walker)

Date Taken: 05.18.2023