    Marine Muscle Aids/Lifts Special Olympic Games [Image 13 of 13]

    Marine Muscle Aids/Lifts Special Olympic Games

    HAVELOCK, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jade Farrington 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, watch athletes on the football field during the Craven County Special Olympics, Spring Games, Havelock, North Carolina, May 18, 2023. About 200 Marines assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point volunteered to support the Craven County Special Olympics Spring Games that were held at Havelock High School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade Farrington)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 18:50
    Photo ID: 7804903
    VIRIN: 230518-M-DV829-1002
    Resolution: 6395x4263
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: HAVELOCK, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Muscle Aids/Lifts Special Olympic Games [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Jade Farrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Special Olympics
    USMC
    Community
    MCAS Cherry Point
    Havelock

