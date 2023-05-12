Marine Muscle Aids/Lifts Special Olympic Games

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, watch athletes on the football field during the Craven County Special Olympics, Spring Games, Havelock, North Carolina, May 18, 2023. About 200 Marines assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point volunteered to support the Craven County Special Olympics Spring Games that were held at Havelock High School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade Farrington)

