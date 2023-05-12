U.S. Space Command Shield

BLAZON



A bald eagle displayed Proper and in Chief, upon its breast a shield blazoned as follows: Paly of thirteen Argent and Gules, a chief Azure (Dark Blue). Grasping in dexter claw an olive branch Vert and in sinister claw thirteen arrows Proper. All below four mullets Argent (Silver Gray). A polestar dexter (Silver Gray) In base, a globe middle with two lines emanating dexter and sinister and ending base dexter.

SYMBOLISM



Shield: The bald eagle, a traditional symbol of American strength and vigilance, carries an olive branch in his right talon, symbolizing the worldwide goal of peaceful operations in space. In his left talon is a cluster of thirteen arrows with the silver delta as arrowheads, indicative of the strength and power necessary to protect our citizens and allies. The delta symbol is historically associated with space and represents change and innovation, and the cluster of deltoids thrusting upward into space signifies our ever growing aspirations in space beyond earth’s orbit. The blue globe with silver land masses, as viewed from space, signifies the origin and control point for all space assets and represents the global operations of the command in mission areas such as surveillance, navigation, communications and missile warning. The silver and white Polaris signifies our constant presence and vigilance in space now and in the future. Encompassing the globe are two white elliptical orbits representing the unity of U.S. Space Command with our joint and combined partners, and which intersect over the United States, the terrestrial heart of the command. An arc of four silver stars above the eagle symbolizes the four-star combatant commander of U.S. Space Command. The black background represents the infinity of space.



Seal: The coat of arms as blazoned in full color on a black disk, bearing the night sky, enclosed by a silver border, and inscribed “UNITED STATES” above and “SPACE COMMAND” below, all silver.

