    15th Operations Group change of command [Image 4 of 4]

    15th Operations Group change of command

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Michele Lo Bianco, 15th Wing commander, receives the 15th Operations Group guidon from Col. Garrett Fisher, 15th OG outgoing commander, after he relinquishes command during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 12, 2023. Fisher assumed command on July 9, 2021, directing all activities and ensuring combat readiness within four operational squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    This work, 15th Operations Group change of command [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    commander
    change of command
    15 WG
    15 OG

