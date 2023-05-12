15th Operations Group change of command

Col. Michele Lo Bianco, 15th Wing commander, receives the 15th Operations Group guidon from Col. Garrett Fisher, 15th OG outgoing commander, after he relinquishes command during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 12, 2023. Fisher assumed command on July 9, 2021, directing all activities and ensuring combat readiness within four operational squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

