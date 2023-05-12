15th Operations Group change of command

Col. Michael Lewis, 15th Operations Group commander, speaks after assuming command during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 12, 2023. Lewis assumed command of the 15th OG after serving as the commander and strategy division chief of the 613th Air Operations Center, leading a team of 40 strategic planners responsible for long-range planning of Air Space, Cyber and Information Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

