15th Operations Group change of command

Col. Michael Lewis, 15th Operations Group commander, speaks after assuming command during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 12, 2023. Lewis assumed command of the 15th OG after serving as the commander and strategy division chief of the 613th Air Operations Center, leading a team of 40 strategic planners responsible for long-range planning of Air Space, Cyber and Information Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|05.12.2023
|05.18.2023 17:17
|7804762
|230512-F-JA727-0075
|5580x4024
|9.24 MB
|JBPHH, HI, US
|9
|0
