    Navy Band Woodwind Quintet Performs at Smithsonian Museum of African American History [Image 4 of 5]

    Navy Band Woodwind Quintet Performs at Smithsonian Museum of African American History

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Renee DeBoer 

    U.S. Navy Band

    230518-N-JL161-1004.NEF WASHINGTON (May 18, 2023)The U.S. Navy Band Woodwind Quintet performs at the Smithsonian Museum of African American History Museum. The concert highlighted compositions by people of diverse backgrounds. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Renee DeBoer/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 16:17
    Photo ID: 7804565
    VIRIN: 230518-N-JL161-1004
    Resolution: 3600x2403
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
