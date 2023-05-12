Navy Band Woodwind Quintet Performs at Smithsonian Museum of African American History

230518-N-JL161-1002 WASHINGTON (May 18, 2023) Chief Musician Kyle Augustine and Chief Musician Joshua Arvizu perform with the Navy Band Woodwind Quintet at the Smithsonian Museum of African American History. The concert highlighted compositions by people of diverse backgrounds. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Renee DeBoer/Released)

Date Taken: 05.18.2023