230518-N-JL161-1001.NEF WASHINGTON (May 18, 2023)The U.S. Navy Band Woodwind Quintet performs at the Smithsonian Museum of African American History Museum. The concert highlighted compositions by people of diverse backgrounds. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Renee DeBoer/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2023 16:17
|Photo ID:
|7804562
|VIRIN:
|230518-N-JL161-1001
|Resolution:
|3600x2403
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Woodwind Quintet Performs at Smithsonian Museum of African American History [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Renee DeBoer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT