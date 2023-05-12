Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVIFOR Participates In 2023 AFCEA Hampton Roads Maritime Summit/DON IT East Conference [Image 1 of 4]

    NAVIFOR Participates In 2023 AFCEA Hampton Roads Maritime Summit/DON IT East Conference

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Robert Fluegel 

    Naval Information Forces

    Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander, Naval Information Forces, delivers remarks to government, industry, and military professionals during the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) Department of the Navy Chief Information Officer (DON CIO) East Conference May 17. The three-day conference allowed military and civilian leaders to discuss new initiatives and strategies which have enhanced cyber and information warfare capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Fluegel/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 16:12
    Photo ID: 7804549
    VIRIN: 230517-N-FB292-1010
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 684.58 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVIFOR Participates In 2023 AFCEA Hampton Roads Maritime Summit/DON IT East Conference [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVIFOR Participates In 2023 AFCEA Hampton Roads Maritime Summit/DON IT East Conference
    NAVIFOR Participates In 2023 AFCEA Hampton Roads Maritime Summit/DON IT East Conference
    NAVIFOR Participates In 2023 AFCEA Hampton Roads Maritime Summit/DON IT East Conference
    NAVIFOR Participates In 2023 AFCEA Hampton Roads Maritime Summit/DON IT East Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVIFOR Commander Address IW Modernization, Innovations and Defense at AFCEA Maritime IT Summit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCEA
    NAVIFOR
    Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach: Naval Information Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT