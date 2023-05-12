Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander, Naval Information Forces, delivers remarks to government, industry, and military professionals during the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) Department of the Navy Chief Information Officer (DON CIO) East Conference May 17. The three-day conference allowed military and civilian leaders to discuss new initiatives and strategies which have enhanced cyber and information warfare capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Fluegel/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2023 Date Posted: 05.18.2023 16:12 Photo ID: 7804549 VIRIN: 230517-N-FB292-1010 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 684.58 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVIFOR Participates In 2023 AFCEA Hampton Roads Maritime Summit/DON IT East Conference [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.