    FORT DIX. 421st Combat Training Squadron. May 16th, 2023 [Image 16 of 16]

    FORT DIX. 421st Combat Training Squadron. May 16th, 2023

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    421st Combat Training Squadron Conducts FCH training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey at RANGE 86 May 16th, 2023. FCH is a pre-deployment course directed by the 421st Combat Training Squadron, that teaches basic combat skills to over 5,000 U.S. Air Force, Joint and NATO personnel annually. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 14:36
    Photo ID: 7804269
    VIRIN: 230516-A-IE493-749
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FORT DIX. 421st Combat Training Squadron. May 16th, 2023 [Image 16 of 16], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL Fort Dix 421st Combat Training Squadron Conducts FCH training.

