U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Ryan, 81st Security Forces Squadron armory NCO in charge, watches the competitors in the National Police Week Pistol Competition at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 17, 2023. National Police Week offers honor, remembrance and peer support, while allowing law enforcement, survivors and citizens to gather and pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

