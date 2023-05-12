421st Combat Training Squadron Conducts FCH training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey at RANGE 86 May 16th, 2023. FCH is a pre-deployment course directed by the 421st Combat Training Squadron, that teaches basic combat skills to over 5,000 U.S. Air Force, Joint and NATO personnel annually. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2023 14:35
|Photo ID:
|7804256
|VIRIN:
|230516-A-IE493-867
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|334.12 KB
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FORT DIX. 421st Combat Training Squadron. May 16th, 2023 [Image 16 of 16], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
