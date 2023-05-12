U.S. Staff Sgt. David Evens and Senior Airman Dean Webb, 81st Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructors, score a target during the National Police Week Pistol Competition at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 17, 2023. National Police Week offers honor, remembrance and peer support, while allowing law enforcement, survivors and citizens to gather and pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2023 14:37
|Photo ID:
|7804255
|VIRIN:
|230517-F-TI822-2089
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|14.18 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, National Police Week [Image 14 of 14], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT