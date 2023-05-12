Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Drum FMWR hosts first of three Army Ten-Miler Team qualifiers [Image 2 of 5]

    Fort Drum FMWR hosts first of three Army Ten-Miler Team qualifiers

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Runners participated in the first of three qualifying races May 18 for a chance to represent Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division (LI) at the Army Ten-Miler in Washington, D.C., in October. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 13:13
    Photo ID: 7803933
    VIRIN: 230518-A-XX986-002
    Resolution: 3712x4605
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum FMWR hosts first of three Army Ten-Miler Team qualifiers [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Drum FMWR hosts first of three Army Ten-Miler Team qualifiers
    Fort Drum FMWR hosts first of three Army Ten-Miler Team qualifiers
    Fort Drum FMWR hosts first of three Army Ten-Miler Team qualifiers
    Fort Drum FMWR hosts first of three Army Ten-Miler Team qualifiers
    Fort Drum FMWR hosts first of three Army Ten-Miler Team qualifiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Drum FMWR hosts first of three Army Ten-Miler Team qualifiers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Army Ten-Miler
    Fort Drum FMWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT