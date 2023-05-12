Runners participated in the first of three qualifying races May 18 for a chance to represent Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division (LI) at the Army Ten-Miler in Washington, D.C., in October. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2023 Date Posted: 05.18.2023 13:13 Photo ID: 7803933 VIRIN: 230518-A-XX986-002 Resolution: 3712x4605 Size: 3.02 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Drum FMWR hosts first of three Army Ten-Miler Team qualifiers [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.