Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division participate in warrior task and battle drills for the 2023 4ID Best Squad Competition at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 17, 2023. The Best Squad Competition is an annual event that recognizes the squad and soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the squad ethos, and represent the force of the future. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Greenwood)

Date Taken: 05.17.2023 Date Posted: 05.18.2023 Location: CO, US by SGT Andrew Greenwood