    2023 4ID Best Squad Competition [Image 2 of 3]

    2023 4ID Best Squad Competition

    CO, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Greenwood 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division participate in warrior task and battle drills for the 2023 4ID Best Squad Competition at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 17, 2023. The Best Squad Competition is an annual event that recognizes the squad and soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the squad ethos, and represent the force of the future. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Greenwood)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 13:18
    Photo ID: 7803886
    VIRIN: 230517-A-DG372-1002
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: CO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 2023 4ID Best Squad Competition [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Andrew Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Steadfastandloyal
    #Beallyoucanbe

