    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y in CSAR Vul 5 [Image 14 of 14]

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rei Kitamura, Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 775 crew chief, flies to his RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1 training exercise location across Arizona and New Mexico, May 13, 2023. Kitamura’s job includes being the helicopter’s maintainer, flyer, and machine gun operator. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    TAGS

    DOD
    U.S. Marine Corps
    helicopter
    HMLA 775
    machine gun operator

