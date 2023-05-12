U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rei Kitamura, Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 775 crew chief, flies to his RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1 training exercise location across Arizona and New Mexico, May 13, 2023. Kitamura’s job includes being the helicopter’s maintainer, flyer, and machine gun operator. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2023 11:26
|Photo ID:
|7803773
|VIRIN:
|230513-F-DX569-2091
|Resolution:
|5429x3878
|Size:
|11.32 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|2
This work, RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y in CSAR Vul 5 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS
