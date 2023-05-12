U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rei Kitamura, Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 775 crew chief, flies to his RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1 training exercise location across Arizona and New Mexico, May 13, 2023. Kitamura’s job includes being the helicopter’s maintainer, flyer, and machine gun operator. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2023 Date Posted: 05.18.2023 11:26 Photo ID: 7803773 VIRIN: 230513-F-DX569-2091 Resolution: 5429x3878 Size: 11.32 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y in CSAR Vul 5 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.