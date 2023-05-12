Royal Korean Air Force Visits Team Joint STARS

U.S. Air Force Team Joint STARS senior leaders welcomed personnel from the Royal Korean Air Force (ROKAF) during a visit to Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 15, 2023. ROKAF personnel were provided a mission briefing and had an opportunity to tour an E-8C Joint STARS aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Barry Bena)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2023 11:22
|Photo ID:
|7803720
|VIRIN:
|230515-Z-BZ327-1039
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.47 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
