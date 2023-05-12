Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Korean Air Force Visits Team Joint STARS

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Barry Bena 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Team Joint STARS senior leaders welcomed personnel from the Royal Korean Air Force (ROKAF) during a visit to Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 15, 2023. ROKAF personnel were provided a mission briefing and had an opportunity to tour an E-8C Joint STARS aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Barry Bena)

    JSTARS
    ROKAF
    Delegates
    E-8C

