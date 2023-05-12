ADSB Prep for the Philip A. Connelly Meal

Culinary Specialist of the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade prep for the Philip A. Connelly Meal on Fort Bragg, NC, April 18, 2023. The Philip A. Connelly Program is the personification of food service excellence executed by culinary specialists resulting in the presentation of extremely gratifying dining experiences across all Army food service platforms in garrison and field environments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

