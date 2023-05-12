Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ADSB Prep for the Philip A. Connelly Meal [Image 6 of 11]

    ADSB Prep for the Philip A. Connelly Meal

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Culinary Specialist of the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade prep for the Philip A. Connelly Meal on Fort Bragg, NC, April 18, 2023. The Philip A. Connelly Program is the personification of food service excellence executed by culinary specialists resulting in the presentation of extremely gratifying dining experiences across all Army food service platforms in garrison and field environments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 10:56
    Photo ID: 7803713
    VIRIN: 230518-A-ID763-767
    Resolution: 5304x7952
    Size: 17.87 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ADSB Prep for the Philip A. Connelly Meal [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    Culinary Specialist
    Philip A. Connelly
    Philip A. Connelly Competition
    ADSB

