Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks meets with Indian Defense Secretary Giridhar Aramane at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., May 18, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2023 10:02
|Photo ID:
|7803612
|VIRIN:
|230518-D-PM193-1048
|Resolution:
|6589x4393
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DSD Office Call with Indian Defense Secretary Giridhar Aramane [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT