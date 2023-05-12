Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DSD Office Call with Indian Defense Secretary Giridhar Aramane [Image 3 of 6]

    DSD Office Call with Indian Defense Secretary Giridhar Aramane

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks meets with Indian Defense Secretary Giridhar Aramane at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., May 18, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 10:02
    Photo ID: 7803611
    VIRIN: 230518-D-PM193-1032
    Resolution: 6891x4594
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DSD Office Call with Indian Defense Secretary Giridhar Aramane [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Deputy Secretary of Defense
    India
    Kathleen Hicks
    Aramane

