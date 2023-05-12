6th SFS Airmen push their limits during defender’s challenge

Airmen assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron complete an obstacle course during the 6th SFS Police Week defender’s challenge at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 16, 2023. Defenders were challenged both mentally and physically with events ranging from a memory game to a three-mile ruck. The defender’s challenge also featured a relay race, traditional fitness exercises and an obstacle course on the installation’s beach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

