Airmen assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron carry sandbags on a litter during the 6th SFS Police Week defender’s challenge at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 16, 2023. Defenders were challenged both mentally and physically with events ranging from a memory game to a three-mile ruck. The defender’s challenge also featured a relay race, traditional fitness exercises and an obstacle course on the installation’s beach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2023 09:54
|Photo ID:
|7803595
|VIRIN:
|230516-F-IA158-1186
|Resolution:
|8136x5424
|Size:
|18.16 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 6th SFS Airmen push their limits during defender’s challenge [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
