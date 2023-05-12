U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. James Whitfield, 6th Air Refueling Wing chaplain, leads Airmen in a prayer prior to the 6th Security Forces Squadron Police Week defender’s challenge at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 16, 2023. This year’s police week is dedicated to honoring the defenders that made the ultimate sacrifice protecting Airmen and their families across the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

This work, 6th SFS Airmen push their limits during defender's challenge [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.