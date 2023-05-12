6th SFS Airmen push their limits during defender’s challenge

Airmen assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron carry sandbags on a litter during the 6th SFS Police Week defender’s challenge at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 16, 2023. Defenders were challenged both mentally and physically with events ranging from a memory game to a three-mile ruck. The defender’s challenge also featured a relay race, traditional fitness exercises and an obstacle course on the installation’s beach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

