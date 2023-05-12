Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th SFS Airmen push their limits during defender's challenge

    6th SFS Airmen push their limits during defender’s challenge

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Allen Guerrero, 6th Security Forces Squadron defender, completes a low crawl during the 6th SFS Police Week defender’s challenge at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 16, 2023. Defenders were challenged both mentally and physically with events ranging from a memory game to a three-mile ruck. The defender’s challenge also featured a relay race, traditional fitness exercises and an obstacle course on the installation’s beach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    TAGS

    MacDill
    Airman Magazine
    security forces
    Police Week
    defender
    Defender’s Challenge

