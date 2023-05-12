Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Porter Departs from Rota, Spain [Image 10 of 11]

    USS Porter Departs from Rota, Spain

    ROTA, SPAIN

    05.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hailey Servedio 

    USS Porter (DDG 78)

    230502-N-PT973-1054
    ROTA, Spain (May 2, 2023) Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Blake Williams, right, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), handles line during a sea and anchor evolution, May 2, 2023. Porter is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications 3rd Class Hailey Servedio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 09:44
    Photo ID: 7803585
    VIRIN: 230502-N-PT973-1054
    Resolution: 4955x3303
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Porter Departs from Rota, Spain [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Hailey Servedio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Porter Departs from Rota, Spain
    USS Porter Departs from Rota, Spain
    USS Porter Departs from Rota, Spain
    USS Porter Departs from Rota, Spain
    USS Porter Departs from Rota, Spain
    USS Porter Departs from Rota, Spain
    USS Porter Departs from Rota, Spain
    USS Porter Departs from Rota, Spain
    USS Porter Departs from Rota, Spain
    USS Porter Departs from Rota, Spain
    USS Porter Departs from Rota, Spain

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVEUR
    C6F
    6th Fleet
    Porter
    Destroyer
    DDG 78

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT