Sailors assigned to the "Grey Wolves" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142 signal to the bow safety prior to an E/A-18G Super Hornet taking off of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck, May 15, 2023. VAQ-142 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2023 Date Posted: 05.18.2023 08:34 Photo ID: 7803448 VIRIN: 230515-N-TL968-1161 Resolution: 5600x4000 Size: 991.06 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.