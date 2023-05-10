U.S. President Joseph R. Biden Arrives in Japan for the G7 Summit in Hiroshima City

President Joseph R. Biden (right) presents a challenge coin to U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Adam Gharati, sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, on MCAS, Japan, May 18, 2023. Biden is scheduled to attend the G7 Summit in Hiroshima alongside world leaders from Japan, Italy, Canada, France, United Kingdom, Germany, and the European Union. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evan Jones)

