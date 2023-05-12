Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. President Joseph R. Biden Arrives in Japan for the G7 Summit in Hiroshima City [Image 10 of 20]

    U.S. President Joseph R. Biden Arrives in Japan for the G7 Summit in Hiroshima City

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Evan Jones 

    AFN Iwakuni

    President Joseph R. Biden arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 18, 2023. Biden is scheduled to attend the G7 Summit in Hiroshima alongside world leaders from Japan, Italy, Canada, France, United Kingdom, Germany, and the European Union. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evan Jones)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 06:55
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    POTUS
    Joe Biden
    U.S. President
    FLOTUS
    G7
    Peace Summit

