President Joseph R. Biden shakes hands with Japan Maritime Self Defense Force Rear Adm. Takuhiro Hiragi, commander of Fleet Air Wing 31, on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 18, 2023. Biden is scheduled to attend the G7 Summit in Hiroshima alongside world leaders from Japan, Italy, Canada, France, United Kingdom, Germany, and the European Union. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evan Jones)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2023 Date Posted: 05.18.2023 06:56 Photo ID: 7803277 VIRIN: 230518-M-AV179-1154 Resolution: 4897x2755 Size: 2.71 MB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. President Joseph R. Biden Arrives in Japan for the G7 Summit in Hiroshima City [Image 20 of 20], by Cpl Evan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.