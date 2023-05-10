USS Normandy Daily Operations

230515-N-LK647-1066 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 15, 2023) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Sanndra White, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), speaks about her Cambodian heritage during Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, May 15, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

