230515-N-LK647-1060 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 15, 2023) Lt. j.g. Rahim Agha, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), speaks about his Pakistani heritage during a celebration of Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, May 15, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2023 05:20
|Photo ID:
|7803217
|VIRIN:
|230515-N-LK647-1060
|Resolution:
|6330x4220
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Normandy Daily Operations [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
