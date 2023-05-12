Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers are awarded and re-enlist [Image 4 of 5]

    Soldiers are awarded and re-enlist

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Noah Sladek 

    1st Signal Brigade

    Soldiers from 304th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced fold the American flag after re-enlistment. (Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Noah Sladek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 03:26
    Photo ID: 7803079
    VIRIN: 230508-A-TX409-705
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 19.06 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers are awarded and re-enlist [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Noah Sladek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #1stToCommunicate #OneTeam

