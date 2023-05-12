Soldiers from 304th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced fold the American flag after re-enlistment. (Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Noah Sladek)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2023 03:26
|Photo ID:
|7803079
|VIRIN:
|230508-A-TX409-705
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|19.06 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|5
This work, Soldiers are awarded and re-enlist [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Noah Sladek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT