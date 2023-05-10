Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SWIFT RESPONSE 23 [Image 17 of 18]

    SWIFT RESPONSE 23

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    05.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Dutch paratroopers assigned to 11 Luchtmobiele Brigade, check parachutes at Aviano Air Base, in Pordenone, Italy May 12, 2023, in preparation for a joint forcible entry exercise in Greece during Exercise Swift Response 2023. Swift Response 23 is one of three major exercises that make up the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness 2023 or DEFENDER across the Baltic Sea and Mediterranean regions. Swift Response is designed to ensure combat credible forces are ready and postured in theater to respond to any threats against NATO Allies partners. (U.S. Army photo by Valentina Dal Cortivo)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 02:34
    Photo ID: 7803039
    VIRIN: 230512-A-A0923-1016
    Resolution: 5921x3951
    Size: 8.09 MB
    Location: PORDENONE, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

