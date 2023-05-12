Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Red Dragon Softball Tournament [Image 37 of 37]

    2023 Red Dragon Softball Tournament

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.12.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Sarah Kang 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    Battalions across the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade competed against each other in the Red Dragon Softball Tournament at Balboni Field, May 12. U.S. Army Soldiers and Korean Augmentation to the United States Army Soldiers worked together as a team to practice and compete in the tournament. The annual softball tournament enhances unit morale with its friendly competition and shows appreciation to the Red Dragon Soldiers and Families. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Shinyang Park and 1st Lt. Sarah Kang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 02:25
    Photo ID: 7803022
    VIRIN: 230512-A-UQ751-082
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 0 B
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Red Dragon Softball Tournament [Image 37 of 37], by 1LT Sarah Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Softball

