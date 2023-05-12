2023 Red Dragon Softball Tournament

Battalions across the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade competed against each other in the Red Dragon Softball Tournament at Balboni Field, May 12. U.S. Army Soldiers and Korean Augmentation to the United States Army Soldiers worked together as a team to practice and compete in the tournament. The annual softball tournament enhances unit morale with its friendly competition and shows appreciation to the Red Dragon Soldiers and Families. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Shinyang Park and 1st Lt. Sarah Kang)

