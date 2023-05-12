Wolf Pack QoL Task Force updates KRO

A heating, ventilation and air conditioning technician assigned to the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron discusses HVAC information with newly arrived Airmen during a Korea Readiness Orientation briefing at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 18, 2022. The briefing information was updated as part of the newly formed Quality of Life Task Force initiative to improve residents’ understanding of how to successfully navigate Kunsan’s warm/humid environment. The QoL Task Force is charged with acting as a conduit between Airmen and leaders to assist in the development of actionable solutions for the 8th Fighter Wing commander to address concerns brought forth by Kunsan Airmen, Soldiers and civilians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaiah J. Soliz)

