Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wolf Pack QoL Task Force updates KRO

    Wolf Pack QoL Task Force updates KRO

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    10.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A heating, ventilation and air conditioning technician assigned to the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron discusses HVAC information with newly arrived Airmen during a Korea Readiness Orientation briefing at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 18, 2022. The briefing information was updated as part of the newly formed Quality of Life Task Force initiative to improve residents’ understanding of how to successfully navigate Kunsan’s warm/humid environment. The QoL Task Force is charged with acting as a conduit between Airmen and leaders to assist in the development of actionable solutions for the 8th Fighter Wing commander to address concerns brought forth by Kunsan Airmen, Soldiers and civilians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaiah J. Soliz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 00:48
    Photo ID: 7802889
    VIRIN: 221018-F-XK019-1015
    Resolution: 5531x3951
    Size: 10.22 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack QoL Task Force updates KRO, by SSgt Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WolfPack
    8FW
    QoL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT