Loadmasters from the U.S. Air Force 535th Airlift Squadron and Royal Australian Air Force No. 36 Squadron unload cargo during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1, at Momote Airport, Papua New Guinea, May 3, 2023. This exercise is designed to help develop the bilateral tactical airlift capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and the Royal Australian Air Force and learn from each other to strengthen partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

