U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jovanni Banuchi, 535th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, prepares to secure cargo on a Royal Australian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III during exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 at Momote Airport, Papua New Guinea, May 3, 2023. This exercise is designed to help develop the bilateral tactical airlift capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and the Royal Australian Air Force and learn from each other to strengthen partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2020 Date Posted: 05.17.2023 22:36 Photo ID: 7802781 VIRIN: 230503-F-GM429-1804 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.7 MB Location: PG Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Global Dexterity 23-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.