    Global Dexterity 23-1 [Image 6 of 8]

    Global Dexterity 23-1

    PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    01.10.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Paul Tucker, 535th Airlift Squadron commander flies a C-17 Globemaster III during a training flight for Exercise Global Dexterity around the skies of Papua New Guinea, May 3, 2023. During this exercise, additional training was accomplished by including Australian Defence Force cargo requirements into the mission planning and transporting ADF cargo to Momote Airport, Papua New Guinea in support of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

