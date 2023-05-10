U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Paul Tucker, 535th Airlift Squadron commander flies a C-17 Globemaster III during a training flight for Exercise Global Dexterity around the skies of Papua New Guinea, May 3, 2023. During this exercise, additional training was accomplished by including Australian Defence Force cargo requirements into the mission planning and transporting ADF cargo to Momote Airport, Papua New Guinea in support of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2020 Date Posted: 05.17.2023 22:36 Photo ID: 7802780 VIRIN: 230503-F-GM429-0537 Resolution: 6674x4449 Size: 1.45 MB Location: PG Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Global Dexterity 23-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.