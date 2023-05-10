U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Paul Tucker, 535th Airlift Squadron commander, and Maj. Jeremy Smith, 535th AS pilot, fly low-levels during a training flight around the skies of Papua New Guinea, May 3, 2023. This is the fifth iteration of Exercise Global Dexterity between the U.S. Air Force and our Indo-Pacific partners, the Royal Australian Air Force, and focuses on strengthening our regional military partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.17.2023 22:36 Photo ID: 7802779 VIRIN: 230503-F-GM429-0065 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.43 MB Location: PG Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Global Dexterity 23-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.