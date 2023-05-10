Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Global Dexterity 23-1 [Image 5 of 8]

    Global Dexterity 23-1

    PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Paul Tucker, 535th Airlift Squadron commander, and Maj. Jeremy Smith, 535th AS pilot, fly low-levels during a training flight around the skies of Papua New Guinea, May 3, 2023. This is the fifth iteration of Exercise Global Dexterity between the U.S. Air Force and our Indo-Pacific partners, the Royal Australian Air Force, and focuses on strengthening our regional military partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 22:36
    Photo ID: 7802779
    VIRIN: 230503-F-GM429-0065
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: PG
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Global Dexterity 23-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    RAAF
    JBPHH
    USAF

