A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III flies in formation with the Royal Australian Air Force during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 while performing a training flight around the skies of Papua New Guinea, May 3, 2023. Exercise Global Dexterity prepares our air forces for combined action in wartime, peacetime, and humanitarian operations throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

Date Taken: 01.10.2020 Date Posted: 05.17.2023 Location: PG