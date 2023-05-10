Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Global Dexterity 23-1 [Image 3 of 8]

    Global Dexterity 23-1

    PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    01.10.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Papua New Guinea customs agents inspect cargo on a Royal Australian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 at Momote Airport, Papua New Guinea, May 3, 2023. Exercise Global Dexterity prepares our air forces for combined action in wartime, peacetime and humanitarian operations throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

